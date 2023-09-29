Why are Hyundai and Kia recalling 3 million cars in US? Real reason behind massive retraction explored

Hyundai and Kia, two well-known South Korean automakers, have launched a huge recall in the United States, involving 3.37 million vehicles, as per Hindustan Times. This recall is being conducted due to a major safety concern regarding the danger of engine fires. Vehicle owners have been advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings until essential repairs are done. This step is being taken in response to a possible threat caused by internal brake fluid leaks, which might cause an electrical short circuit and, eventually, a fire.

The fire risks

The recall is centered on a fault with the cars' braking fluid systems, which can lead to internal leaks over time. These leaks have the potential to trigger an electrical short circuit within the vehicle's components, allowing a fire to start. While the notification does not go into depth about the causes of these fires, it is evident that the brake fluid issue plays a major role. According to Hindustan Times, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has joined the manufacturers in encouraging car owners to follow the recall instructions and park their vehicles outside until the necessary repairs are done, emphasizes the gravity of the problem.

Incident reports

According to Hindustan Times, Hyundai and Kia have both reported events associated with this recall. Since 2017, Hyundai has recorded 21 fires and 21 other heat occurrences related to the issue at hand. Meanwhile, Kia has verified at least ten fires and melting components in their vehicles. According to the NHTSA, neither carmaker has received reports of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities as a result of these instances. However, the possibility of such an event remains a severe concern, necessitating this widespread recall.

The underlying reasons

Hyundai and Kia's recall of 3.37 million automobiles in the US is a significant step, according to Hindustan Times. It raises concerns about the problem's fundamental causes and the consequences for vehicle safety. One possible culprit is the design or manufacture of the braking fluid system, with leaks being a frequent concern. Identifying the underlying reason is critical to ensuring that repairs adequately decrease the fire risk.

In conclusion, Hyundai and Kia's recall of 3.37 million cars in the US is a proactive response to a major safety problem connected to engine fires. While no accidents or injuries have been documented as a consequence of this issue, the potential hazards connected with it need immediate action. Vehicle owners are strongly advised to follow Hyundai and Kia's recommendations and park their cars outdoors until the necessary repairs are completed. This recall serves as a reminder of the company's continued dedication to car safety and the attention necessary to address any concerns as soon as possible.

