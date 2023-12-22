Why are Kim Kardashian's Christmas Trees getting backlash? Exploring fans' comments

Every year over the holidays, Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas trees and ornaments are a visual feast. Kardashian goes big—and sparkly—every year to spread holiday pleasure, from Christmas trees in her bathroom to sculptures that resemble trees. Recently, the reality TV personality gave her fans a tour of her Calabasas, California, home's Christmas decorations, describing it as a true winter wonderland slice of heaven.

A minimum of one hundred real Christmas trees were displayed by the mother of four both inside and outside the house she once shared with her ex-husband, Kanye West. Twenty-six Christmas trees are in one corridor. As with many things related to Kardashian, it was difficult to distinguish between real and fake.

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Trees getting backlash

According to several users, the trees are just flocked trees coated in a mixture of paper, cornstarch, and boron that mimics snow and serves as a flame retardant, despite Kardashian's claims that they are real and smell beautiful. Some critics point out that flocking raises environmental concerns and think the trees are ugly.

A Reddit user said, "People who are mentally ok don't hoard and waste resources like this. Where does all that shit go when she's done with it?" Another wrote, "Honestly I think they look tacky and there are better ways to mitigate fire risk but if your whole house is filled with them it’s probably safer this way."

The criticism Kim Kardashian receives from the internet's anti-consumption community is exacerbated by her reputation as a celebrity entrepreneur with a greenwashing issue. Bras with fake nipples, her supposed remedy to the warming globe, have drawn a lot of criticism for being a ridiculous overreaction. Even if Kardashian's Christmas décor seems luxurious, it's clear that the internet is surely not loving it.