Why are police investigating Alford Lewis? Texas man filmed randomly punching strangers calls it TikTok prank

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical abuse.

In a TikTok video, he recorded as a "prank," a 19-year-old Texas boy was seen striking two individuals on camera. In Houston, Texas, on a trail at Wortham Park, Alford Lewis—donning a red hoodie—was seen on camera assaulting at least two individuals.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation after the video went viral on social media and was shared on the neighborhood watch app Nextdoor. Eventually, someone located the teenager and confronted him in front of his home.

Why is Aflord Lewis getting investigated?

A concerned person contacted law authorities to report the attacks, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office. At least one victim who had not initially reported the incident had come forward by Friday evening, and Precinct 5 had turned over its preliminary investigation to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis said that the objective of his crime was to garner views and likes for his TikTok and YouTube channels. He remarked, "You know, I didn't expect it to go so left."

He continued by saying that what is not seen in the video is his "bad part" and only his worst moments. "People don't see that I hugged the man and shook his hand after," he stated, expressing his parents' disappointment in his actions.

Lewis claims he didn't harm anyone

Speaking with ABC13, the teenager who was filmed hitting others acknowledged his involvement in the incident. Lewis said, "It was an aside. There was nothing wrong with the man. I had no intention of harming him. I didn't intend it, didn't mean to hurt anybody, I was hanging out with my friend and we made a TikTok (video)," the 19-year-old texted.

