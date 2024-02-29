Why are Reddit users turning against the company’s IPO? DEETS inside

Reddit, the social media giant known for its diverse communities and user-generated content, is encountering unexpected resistance from its own users ahead of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) as per TIME. Despite the company's efforts to involve its users in the IPO process, many Redditors remain skeptical and critical. Here's a closer look at why Reddit users are turning against the company's IPO.

Challenges of monetizing user-generated content

When Reddit announced plans to go public and involve its users in the process, many Redditors reacted negatively and pessimistically. Despite the company's intention to distribute shares to 75,000 of its most active users, the reaction on various subreddits was overwhelmingly negative.

Users questioned the company's business model, expressed concerns about recent changes to the site, and even threatened to bet against its stock.

One of the main reasons for the backlash is Reddit's inability to effectively monetize its platform. Despite being one of the most popular websites in the United States, with 73.1 million daily active users, Reddit remains unprofitable.

The company's revenue increased by 21% last year, but it still lost more than USD 90 million as per TIME. Unlike platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Reddit has struggled to monetize its audience through advertising, owing to the more freewheeling and untamed nature of its content.

Concerns about prioritizing investors over users

Many Redditors see the IPO as another example of Reddit prioritizing its bottom line over the needs and interests of its user base. Despite Reddit's efforts to involve users in the IPO through programs such as the "Directed Shares Program," which offers shares at a reduced price, many users dismiss these efforts.

Some users believe that Reddit is attempting to coerce them into buying stock in order to inflate prices, rather than truly involving them in the company's future.

The negative sentiment surrounding the IPO reflects Redditors' general dissatisfaction with the platform. Recent changes to Reddit, including modifications to moderation capabilities, have left many users feeling alienated and frustrated.

Some have viewed the invitation to participate in the IPO as a hollow gesture, especially given the challenges moderators face in effectively leading their communities.

