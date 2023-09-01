Why are the American Airlines flight attendants planning to go on strike? Real reason revealed

To support their demands for a new labor agreement and higher compensation, American Airlines flight attendants have unanimously approved a strike. American flight attendants are declaring that it's now time for them after being encouraged by the recent victory of the pilot union.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) sent a clear message to American Airlines management. Julie Hedrick, the APFA President said. “We are fired up and ready for a contract. They ignore this strike vote at their peril. Our contributions to the success of American Airlines must be recognized and respected.”

American Airlines flight attendants to go on strike?

According to reports, AA pilots decided to approve a new, provisional four-year contract with management last month. The agreement, which has 9 billion dollars estimated worth, was made on August 1 and includes a 21% salary increase. The agreement gives those pilots a total of 46% compensation increases over the course of their contract. More than 26,000 AA flight attendants are represented by the APFA, which is pushing for pay hikes as well as additional measures including boarding pay, 401(k) plan upgrades, and profit-sharing bonuses.

The poll was attended by more than 93% of the eligible flight attendants, and 99.47% of them approved of a strike, according to the APFA. This decision is a significant milestone because it enables the union's negotiators to return to the bargaining table. The union filed a petition with the federal National Mediation Board (NMB) in April; the union is prohibited from striking until the NMB releases it from mediation and after a 30-day cooling-off period.

According to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, 99% of the 26,000 employees voted in favor of going on strike, which represents them. If talks with the airline do not result in appreciable improvements, the strike will likely take place. But the vote does not indicate that a strike is about to happen or even likely. According to a federal statute, a mediator must assess if more discussions will not result in a new agreement. This is an unusual action.

