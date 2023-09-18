Why are the US and Iran swapping prisoners? Here's what we know so far

As part of a prisoner swap with the United States, Iran has released five American detainees and transported them to Tehran's airport for a trip to Doha, Qatar. As per AlJazeera, as part of the agreement, four of the five were transferred to house arrest last month. The fifth inmate had already been placed under home arrest.

The events on Monday indicate that the prisoner swap agreed to last month has been completed. The accord also includes the freeing of Iranian cash that had been frozen.

List of the prisoners

As part of the agreement, according to AlJazeera, the US is scheduled to free five Iranian prisoners:

1. Kaveh Afrasiabi, a political scientist living in the United States, has been accused of acting as an authorized agent for the Iranian government.

2. Mehrdad Moein Ansari, a forty-year-old Iranian citizen of the UAE and Germany, was found guilty of breaking Iran sanctions.

3. Amin Hassanzadeh, a legal citizen of the United States, was charged four years ago for stealing secrets to deliver to Iran.

4. Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, 46, is a Canadian national accused of unlawfully transferring scientific instruments to Iran.

5. Kambiz Attar Kashani, a dual national 44 years old, was convicted of plotting to unlawfully export technologies and items to Iran.

Only two Iranian inmates would be returned to Iran, according to a representative for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "One of them, because he has family in another nation, will be moved to join them in the third country, and reportedly two of our citizens imprisoned in the US have stated that they would like to stay there due to their history of staying there," Kanani said.

Three of the American detainees have been identified; as reported by AlJazeera, they were all held on suspicion of espionage and working with a foreign government. They are as follows:

1. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old businessman who has been jailed in Iran's Evin Prison since 2015, is the country's longest-serving American prisoner.

2. In 2018, Emad Sharghi, a 59-year-old businessman, was detained.

3. Morad Tahbaz, a 67-year-old environmentalist with British citizenship, was detained in 2018.

The identity of the other two captives has remained unknown, while Western media reports that one of them is a woman.

Frozen funds of Iran

The agreement, negotiated last month through Qatari mediation, includes a release of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds. As per AlJazeera, the cash was blocked in South Korea for years as part of US sanctions implemented in 2018 after Washington pulled out of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with foreign powers.

The funds were initially converted into euros and sent to Switzerland before being transferred into the accounts of six Iranian banks in Qatar for the purchase of non-sanctioned products. Nasser Kanani, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, told reporters early Monday that the exchange is likely to be completed by the end of the day after Iran verifies access to its funds and releases all of the Iranian inmates.

