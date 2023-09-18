Why are Twitch streamers getting trolled? Latest million-dollar donations glitch sparks discussions

Aside from regular Twitch subscriptions, bits, and ad money, donations are a significant source of cash for Amazon-backed platform streamers as per Dexerto. Because of their direct nature, and the fact that they do not have to divide with Twitch, it benefits the content provider significantly more than any other way.

Donations are thus frequently extremely welcomed by any individual streamer, however, some recent examples haven't gone down well. As a seemingly new issue emerges, some Twitch trolls are giving the appearance that they are multi-millionaires.

The fresh issues on September 17 caught a few notable personalities off guard, including Forsen and LoL icon Jankos. According to Dexerto, Both got what appeared to be large sums of money, but this was not the case.

Forsen’s stream on September 17

Forsen's newest Minecraft speedrun attempt was cut off 36 minutes into his September 17 stream. A user named 'Furrsen' made a $999,999.99 donation to the streamer. "What the f***, bro. How did you do that?" Forsen inquired, pausing for a few moments to confirm its veracity. As reported by Dexerto, the streamer hardly seemed to have believed he'd actually been sent that much money, not even for a second. Rather, his reaction was to explore how it had happened.

"Obviously, it's a bug," he said shortly afterward. He added, "It’s just gonna become a clown fiesta. [Twitch] should probably look into that, whatever it is. It wasn’t even donations, he just bypassed it somehow. First one to do it, props to him.” Hence, the nature of the exploit is unknown.

But Forsen was not the only streamer targeted that day. According to Dexerto, several others looked to have received big donations as well, but none were shown to be genuine. They're all just Twitch alerts, not genuine purchases.

While some of these donations originated from anonymous accounts, others, such as Furrsen, appear to have been removed from the platform.

Twitch has yet to comment on the situation. Streamers will have to be mindful of illicit donations slipping through the cracks for the time being until the issue is fixed.

