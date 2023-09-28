Why did Brooke Hogan skip Hulk Hogan's wedding? Former wrestler's daughter reveals REAL reason

Brooke Hogan, daughter of wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan, recently took to Instagram to explain why she skipped her father's wedding to Sky Daily as per the People. She addressed the issue frankly in a touching letter, offering insight into the complicated familial dynamics that drove her decision.

Family dynamics and change

Brooke, 35, said that her family, like many others, had changed dramatically over the years. She underlined that the ongoing scrutiny of their life by the public has made these transitions extremely difficult. Her parents, Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan, were married from 1983 to 2009 and have another child, Nick, 33. Following their divorce, Hulk married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, with whom he filed for divorce in October 2021 before dating Sky Daily.

ALSO READ: What did Lil Tay's father say about her death hoax claims? New details revealed as controversy takes new turn

Choosing personal healing and happiness

Brooke's letter highlighted that she had taken the difficult decision to put some distance between herself and her family for her personal well-being and happiness. According to the People, she stated her plan to concentrate on people and activities that correspond with her ideas, ambitions, and values. This decision appears to be motivated by her desire for personal development and a peaceful existence.

Brooke ended her Instagram message by wishing her father well, indicating her desire for both sides to go ahead amicably. Her letter was a gentle acknowledgment of the changing nature of their family relationships, as well as an optimistic look forward.

Hulk Hogan's recent wedding

Hulk Hogan, actual name Terry Bollea, recently married yoga instructor Sky Daily in an intimate ceremony in Clearwater, Florida. The occasion represented the beginning of a new chapter in his life as he went on this trip with his new bride, who donned a stunning white strapless gown, while Hulk wore his famous black tuxedo and bandana.

Brooke Hogan's previous support

Brooke had previously been a staunch supporter of her father, even defending him amid a 2015 scandal in which an audio transcript exposed him uttering racist insults in regard to her then-boyfriend as per the People. This event resulted in his ban from the WWE Hall of Fame, which was ultimately lifted after a three-year period. Both the father and the daughter expressed regret and vowed to eliminate nasty language from their lives.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Woman goes viral for theft and street performer's piano vandalism