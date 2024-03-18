Council officials have ordered the removal of a Union flag mural on an award-winning fish and chip shop, citing it as "inappropriate for the area."

The owner of Golden Chippy, a restaurant in Greenwich, southeast London, Chris Kanizi, 65, has been ordered to cover up the tourist-favorite mural of a humanoid fish on the wall. The artwork, which includes the tagline "A Great British Meal," has drawn "numbers of complaints," according to Greenwich Council, which described it as an "unauthorized advert."

Mr. Kansizi, the owner of Golden Chippy for the past two decades, mentioned that he believes no one was bothered by the mural that was deemed "inappropriate."

The 65-year-old and the council got into a spat back in 2016 over a 17-foot sign that was placed above the door of his restaurant, which at the time was the best-rated restaurant in London according to TripAdvisor. In 2018, the restaurateur finally removed the 17-foot sign. Graffiti Interiors, a local painting group, recreated the 2016 sign in their latest artwork.

"It's just something to put a smile on people's faces. But the council said 'This is a preservation area - you can't have that and you've got to paint over it.' They also said people had been complaining, but I don't believe that. Everyone who has talked to me says they love it. "

The owner of the chip store, who immigrated to the UK in 1977 from Cyprus, had a two-year legal dispute with the council in 2016 over a 17-foot sign he had erected above the door. Despite initiating a campaign with 3,000 signatures to maintain the sign, Mr. Kansizi eventually removed it. The specialist in fish and chips has also promised to preserve the £250 mural for as long as he can.

