Why Did Disney ‘Kill a Few Projects’ This Year? Here's How the Studio Is Coping with Increasing Competition

According to CEO Bob Iger, Disney has quietly terminated several projects due to challenges. The move comes as the studio looks to navigate a turbulent period and revitalize its film output, as per IGN. Here is a breakdown of the reasons for Disney's decision and how they are dealing with adversity.

Tough calls in a competitive industry

Iger stressed how important it is to make difficult decisions in the entertainment industry, saying, "You have to kill things you no longer believe in." He acknowledged the complexities of the situation, including sunk costs and relationships with employees and creatives.

Despite the challenges, Disney has taken steps to prioritize projects that they believe are strong enough for their slate. “We've not been that public about it, but we've killed a few projects already that we just didn't feel were strong enough," Iger said.

Addressing concerns about audience fatigue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iger stated, "A lot of people think it's audience fatigue, it's not audience fatigue. They want great films. And if you build it great, they will come, and there are countless examples of that." He rejected the concept of fatigue, claiming that audiences crave great films.

Disney has reconsidered its strategy, reducing the number of Marvel films and TV shows to focus on quality rather than quantity. “We reduced the output of Marvel, both number of films they make, and the number of TV shows, and that really becomes critical, but I feel good about the team,” Iger said.

Reshaping the future

Looking ahead, Disney is determined to revive its film slate following a difficult year. With notable releases like Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Deadpool & Wolverine on the way, the studio hopes to regain momentum.

Iger expressed confidence in the potential success of Deadpool & Wolverine, predicting it will be one of Disney's most successful Marvel films in recent years.

In response to ongoing challenges, Disney recently restructured its leadership. After 15 years, Sean Bailey stepped down as president of Motion Picture Studios, and David Greenbaum took on a new role as president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios. This restructuring reflects Disney's commitment to flexibility and focus in the face of industry changes.

