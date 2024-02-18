Why did Elon Musk's X crack down on over 2L accounts in India? DEETS inside

In a significant move to combat harmful content, X Corp, led by tech magnate Elon Musk, recently banned an unprecedented number of accounts in India. The crackdown, which lasted from December 26 to January 25, resulted in the suspension of 231,215 accounts, a country record for the company as per India TV.

Addressing harmful content

The primary reason for this mass ban was the promotion of harmful content, particularly regarding child sexual exploitation and terrorism. The majority of the banned accounts were found to be involved in disseminating materials about child sexual exploitation and nonconsensual nudity. Furthermore, 1,945 accounts were deactivated for promoting terrorism within the nation.

A spokesperson for X Corp stated, "We take the safety and well-being of our users very seriously. The proliferation of harmful content, especially concerning matters as grave as child sexual exploitation and terrorism, cannot be tolerated on our platform. Hence, we have taken decisive action to remove such accounts and uphold our community standards."

User complaints and response

During the same period, X Corp received 2,525 complaints from Indian users. Among these, 40 complaints were about appealing account suspensions. Following a review process, nine account suspensions were overturned, demonstrating the company's commitment to addressing legitimate user concerns.

Advertisement

The majority of the complaints received from India concerned ban evasion, abuse/harassment, sensitive adult content, and hateful behavior. These complaints highlight the wide range of issues that users face, as well as the challenges of maintaining a safe online environment.

Previous bans and continued vigilance

This recent crackdown follows a similar trend from the previous month, when X Corp banned 227,600 accounts in India between November 26 and December 25. Furthermore, during this time, 2,032 accounts were removed for promoting terrorism on the platform.

The consecutive waves of bans highlight the company's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of harmful content and maintain the platform's integrity. Despite criticism and challenges, X Corp remains committed to enforcing strict policies to protect its users.

Concerns over premium services

A report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP) has revealed that X Corp provided premium, paid services to accounts associated with leaders of US-designated terrorist groups and several other sanctioned organizations. The report identified more than a dozen accounts associated with US-sanctioned entities that had received a blue checkmark, which typically requires the purchase of a premium subscription.

A spokesperson for X Corp responded to the allegations, saying, "We are deeply concerned by these findings and are actively investigating the matter. Our platform does not condone any form of support or endorsement for terrorist organizations or sanctioned entities. We will take swift and appropriate action to address this issue and prevent any further misuse of our services."

ALSO READ: What did Donald Trump say about the ruling of his New York fraud trial? Find out as ex-prez is fined with over 354 million USD