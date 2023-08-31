Why did Eric Lewis retire? NBA referee calls it a day after investigation into burner account controversy

Eric Lewis, a veteran NBA official, recently announced his resignation following an inquiry into a burner account scandal. Lewis has been an NBA official for almost a decade and is well-known for his professionalism and knowledge of the game. However, the issue has caused him to prematurely call it quits on his career.

The Burner Account

The burner account incident involving Eric Lewis originally surfaced when a Twitter user going by the handle "@blaircuttliff" began criticizing numerous NBA players, coaches, and officials. The tone and style of the account were strikingly similar to Lewis' public Twitter account, raising suspicions that Lewis was behind the burner account.

Criticizing players and referees

It is not usual for popular figures to set up burner accounts in order to interact with fans or voice their ideas anonymously. When these accounts are used for harmful objectives, such as spreading hatred or criticizing others, major ethical issues arise. In Lewis' instance, the burner account was used to disparage players, coaches, and even fellow referees, prompting the NBA to launch an internal investigation.

The Investigation

The NBA's security department conducted an investigation into Eric Lewis' burner account controversy. The league takes the situation seriously because the integrity and impartiality of its officials are critical. The inquiry entailed evaluating the language and communication patterns of Lewis' public and burner accounts to see if they were owned by the same person.

ALSO READ: WATCH: IShowSpeed reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's leaked EA FC 24 rating

Following several weeks of research, the NBA determined that the burner account belonged to Eric Lewis. Lewis was discovered to have used the account to vent his frustrations and make disparaging statements about players, coaches, and other officials. Such behavior violates the NBA's code of conduct, which requires referees to maintain professionalism and neutrality at all times.

Consequences suffered by him

Eric Lewis received disciplinary punishment from the NBA following the end of the investigation. The nature of the fines imposed on him remains unknown, as the league normally does not reveal details of disciplinary procedures taken against its officials. Lewis, on the other hand, is thought to have received a combination of penalties and suspensions.

Finally, the burner account incident and its fallout took their toll on Eric Lewis. Lewis' future as a referee was undoubtedly jeopardized as a result of the negative publicity and disciplinary actions. He took the difficult decision to leave the NBA after considerable thought.

The Retirement

It is not an easy decision to retire from a career to which one has devoted so much time and effort. Eric Lewis had probably spent years honing his talents as an NBA referee, and his decision to leave under such circumstances must have been distressing. However, it is critical to respect the league's ideals of fairness and professionalism, and the NBA acted appropriately by investigating and penalizing Lewis.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Adin Ross planning to form a content house with Sneako, Fousey, and others? Details inside