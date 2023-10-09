Why did Hamas choose October 7th to attack Israel? Deep Dive into real motive involved

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the Israel Attack.

The latest Hamas strike on Israel has prompted concerns about the timing and intentions behind this horrific action in the midst of growing hostilities in the Middle East as per the Economic Times. While initial accounts imply that the timing of the assault was symbolic, a closer look uncovers a complicated network of geopolitical, historical, and regional circumstances that all had a role in this terrible battle.

Why did Hamas choose October 7th?

On Saturday, October 7th, Hamas, the militant group in control of the Gaza Strip, launched a brutal attack on Israel, resulting in one of the region's most intense and deadly clashes in decades. The selection of this day was not by chance but held great importance for the organization.

According to the Economic Times, the historical importance of October 6th, 1973, the day Israel was shocked by the Yom Kippur War, is an important part of this symbolic date. This tragic battle began when Egypt and Syria launched an unexpected offensive to retake lost territory. Hamas may have intended to draw similarities to this historic event by launching their attack on October 7th, showing their willingness to challenge Israel's authority in the region.

Furthermore, the attack was launched on a significant Jewish festival that also occurred to coincide with the Jewish Sabbath, adding another layer of meaning. This timing provided a clear message that Hamas was ready to hit Israel at its most vulnerable moments, demonstrating a callous contempt for its adversary's religious sensitivities.

Several factors beyond the symbolism

Aside from symbolism, there are various real considerations that most likely influenced Hamas' choice to start this fight as per the Economic Times. The long-standing tensions around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, were one of the key reasons mentioned by Hamas leaders. Disputes over access to and sovereignty of this holy place have periodically escalated into bloodshed, including an 11-day conflict in 2021 between Israel and Hamas. The recent growth of Jewish colonies on Palestinian-claimed territory has exacerbated tensions.

Aside from these obvious causes, the incident highlighted substantial intelligence errors on Israel's part, as well as a perceived delayed response by its armed forces. This vulnerability may have emboldened Hamas to strike when it did, taking advantage of what it saw to be a weakness.

According to the Economic Times, it's vital to remember that the time is chosen for practical reasons as well as symbolic ones. Hamas sought to achieve particular military objectives by conducting rocket attacks and sending waves of militants across the border into southern Israel. Using explosives to break barricades and bulldozers to expand holes allowed them to effectively penetrate Israel. The utilization of motorbikes and SUVs for transporting provided a surprise and movement aspect to their activities.

