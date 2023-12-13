Why did Kenya Moore and Marc Daly divorce? Exploring the reason behind couple's split as they finalize separation

Kenya Moore, star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Marc Daly have finalized their divorce procedures after more than three years of legal wrangling. Moore expressed gratitude for the love she had throughout this difficult time and shared her enthusiasm for the next chapter of her life, focused on being the greatest mother to her daughter, Brooklyn, in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

The world's longest divorce

Moore filed for divorce in May 2021, describing the separation as the world's longest divorce, commencing a procedure that took almost three years to resolve. Despite the difficulties, Moore retained her positivity and perseverance, thanking those who supported her on what she called a difficult path.

Moore came up about her marital problems after they were revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She discussed the difficulty of working out conflicts in public on an episode of the Tamron Hall Show. Moore openly acknowledged feeling stifled, highlighting the value of real communication in a marriage. This confession shed light on the difficulties that contributed to her relationship with Daly failing.

Missing prenuptial agreement and its impact

Moore and Daly did not have a prenuptial agreement, which became apparent after the divorce was filed. The reality star admitted on Tamron Hall earlier this year that she regretted not having a prenuptial agreement in place. This absence complicated the divorce procedures by generating concerns about asset partition and financial settlements.

The rollercoaster relationship timeline

Moore and Daly's relationship has been defined by ups and downs. The couple married in June 2017, had their daughter Brooklyn in November 2018, and separated for the first time in September 2019. Daly declared their breakup in January 2021, after a brief rekindling in February 2020. Moore claimed in court in May 2021 that their marriage was irretrievably broken, citing a long time of separation, as per PEOPLE.

As Kenya Moore and Marc Daly finalize their divorce, the path that brought them here shows the complexities of their love. The lack of a prenuptial agreement, the difficulties of handling marital issues in public, and the lengthy legal procedure all played parts in the couple's route to divorce. Despite the complications, Moore is positive about her love future, expressing her hope for finding her forever person and living happily ever after. The world is watching to see how the reality star will traverse the realms of love and parenting post-divorce as she welcomes the next chapter of her life.

