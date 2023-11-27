Why did King Charles refer to Prince Harry as ‘that fool’? Exploring viral claims from controversial Endgame book

The interactions between family members have long been steeped in mystery and intrigue in the world of the British monarchy. A new revelation in Omid Scobie's highly anticipated book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival has thrown King Charles III and Prince Harry into the limelight. According to the book, King Charles, who was previously reticent about mentioning his estranged son, publicly referred to Prince Harry as "that fool" after the publication of his controversial Netflix tell-all docuseries in 2022 as per the New York Post. Let's look into the viral accusations and see what's causing this royal feud.

The Netflix docuseries fallout

The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, according to Scobie's book, inflicted a blow to the royal family. The series, which allegedly divulged vital material, sucked the wind out of everyone's sails, leaving King Charles, 75, visibly irritated. According to the book, Charles went from not wanting people to mention Prince Harry to openly insulting him, indicating a change in the father-son relationship. According to an anonymous royal adviser described in the book, the aftermath caused a profound shift in the royal mood.

One of the series' most shocking discoveries was that Charles' staff revealed Harry and Meghan's planned transfer to Canada, which was ultimately abandoned. The repercussions from this disclosure are said to have caused issues at the Palace, with insiders expressing disappointment. The book depicts a royal family dealing with internal unrest and the implications of leaking knowledge, adding another layer of complication to the already troubled relationship between father and son.

Royal reception of ‘South Park’ portrayal

Scobie's book also discusses Prince William and Kate Middleton's reaction to the bawdy TV show South Park, which mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Prince and Princess of Canada as per the New York Post. Contrary to popular belief, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thought the portrayal was hilarious. The episode The Worldwide Privacy Tour satirized the couple's relocation to South Park, reflecting their actual migration to California. This discovery reveals the royal family's capacity to find comedy in the midst of constant problems.

Aside from familial issues, Endgame gives insight into King Charles III's odd preferences and habits. The book depicts Charles as a pampered symbol who supposedly demands 1,000-thread-count bedsheets when traveling and needs help tying his shoes. These nuances lend a touch of quirkiness to the story, giving readers a look into the reigning monarch's personal life.

Dressing in Diana's shadow

Scobie's book goes into Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wardrobe choices, claiming that palace staffers urged them to dress in the style of the late Princess Diana. While the book describes the effort to capture Diana's famous style as a nice gesture, it also shows a certain uneasiness inside the royal institution. Diana's fashion direction is shown as a careful balance between homage and the understanding that it may be staged inside the same system that contributed to her struggles.

