Why did Madonna call Andy Cohen 'troublemaker queen'? Find out host's reply to Material Girl singer

On Saturday night, Madonna's show had a special guest in the audience, and she had some words to say to him. During the music legend's performance at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Andy Cohen was seated in the front row. She took a moment to quip about his popular Bravo show.

Focusing the call-and-response directly at Cohen, Madonna, sporting a risqué bustier with a western theme and a large pink cowboy hat, asked the audience. She asked, "How f**king lucky am I, Andy?”

Madonna playfully threatens Anyd Cohen

In a playful threat, Madonna said, "If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, I'm gonna... oh, you're gonna be in so much trouble. You little troublemaker queen!"

After the seven-time Grammy winner finished her speech, Cohen pointed, cheered, and mouthed the words "I love you" before carrying on with her incredible performance on the Celebration Tour.

Cohen's reply to Material Girl singer

The WWHL anchor and Bravo producer shared his love for the singer on Instagram, along with his new nickname. In a post, he wrote, "I'm a lifelong Madonna fan, so it's a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking, I BOW!" He further added, "Also, go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen," he added.

Madonna's tour

After postponing her tour this summer due to a health scare, Madonna began her Celebration Tour, which honors her 40 years of controlling the game, in London in October. She began her tour in the United States at Barclays and will continue her journey across North America until the end of April.

Cohen is only among the most famous individuals to have made an appearance at one of Madonna's numerous gigs in Brooklyn during the past several days. Mark Consuelos, Chris Rock, Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, and Katie Holmes were among the attendees seen in the sold-out throng.

