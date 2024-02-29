Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, is now in Japan for a mini-Asia tour, enjoying the country's heritage and cuisine. The Meta CEO is expected to visit Seoul and attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Zuckerberg recommends a Michelin star for Japan's McDonalds

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Meta leader uploaded a post on Facebook and Instagram, reviewing a Japanese McDonald's. In the post that sparked a variety of comments, Zuckerberg showed off his meal, which included fries, McNuggets, and numerous burgers. Mark Zuckerberg gave McDonald's a 10/10 rating and requested that it be awarded a Michelin star.

Check out his post:

Zuckerberg shared photos of himself enjoying a burger with sunglasses on, and his wife Priscilla Chan was also spotted outside the Golden Arches. In response to an Instagram follower's question about his favorite menu items, Zuckerberg listed his top picks which included the Ebi burger, Double burger with egg, Teriyaki McChicken, local McNuggets, and Churros for dessert.

Zuckerberg meets Japan's sword master

On February 26, the tech billionaire had a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to talk about artificial intelligence, as reported by Reuters. While in Japan, Zuckerberg also participated in a sword-making class taught by Akihira Kokaji, a Japanese sword master. Photos on Instagram capture Zuckerberg in action as he crafts and wields a sword.

Zuckerberg apparently had a meeting with Facebook developers in Japan to talk about exciting projects like Llama, a massive language model, and the Quest virtual reality headsets. He's also scheduled to visit South Korea during his trip to Asia, where he intends to meet with partners and possibly President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg is expected to come to India in March to witness the pre-wedding of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's sons Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

