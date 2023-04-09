Why did Meghan Markle never attend Easter with the Royal Family? Timeline details inside  

There has always been tension between Meghan and the royal family. Ever since Prince Harry cut his ties with the royal family after getting married to Meghan, things have been patchy between the two, and it's also been brought to our attention that the Duchess of Sussex did not accompany the royal family on their traditional Easter church tour, despite Meghan Markle attending a number of events that are fixtures on the royal calendar, such as Trooping the Colour and their annual Christmas stroll.

Here is a detailed timeline of all the Easters missed by Meghan and Prince Harry.

2018

When the royal family met for Easter in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle—tthe couple's wedding location!— Meghan and Prince Harry were only a few weeks away from exchanging vows. The pair decided to forego the event.

2019

In 2019, Easter fell on April 21, and Meghan was unable to attend the church service since she was expecting the couple's first child (their son, Prince Archie, would arrive just weeks later on May 6). Nonetheless, Prince Harry went alone to the wedding because it was only a short drive from Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage residence in the United Kingdom, where they were residing at the time, to St. George's Chapel.

2020

In early 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry made announcement about them stepping down as senior members of the royal family. In March, they moved to California, where Meghan is from. The COVID-19 epidemic prevented the royal family from celebrating Easter that year nonetheless. The late king sent a telegram to honour Easter as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated at Windsor Castle.

2021

Due to COVID-19 pandemic measures, the royal family once again postponed their customary Easter excursion in 2021. Instead, to "celebrate the Easter weekend," the palace published pictures of Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles on the grounds of Frogmore House.

2022

In 2022, the royal family made a repeat visit to the Easter church excursion, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the event for the first time with their parents.

At the Invictus Games in The Hague, Prince Harry and Meghan made an Easter Sunday appearance to support the competitors. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched part of the athletic action after being present for the event's opening ceremony the previous evening.

As a result of the publication of Prince Harry's memoir in January, ties between the Sussex family and the royal family have remained tense. On the fourth birthday of his grandson Archie, King Charles also receives his coronation.

