Why did Mr. Beast give random college student $20,000? Real reason revealed

Mr. Beast whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world with the highest number of subscribers on the platform. He has a massive fan following and is popular for making some of the most interesting and engaging videos. In his most recent TikTok video, Mr. Beast reported that he just paid a college student $20,000 to help with tuition.

The YouTuber could be seen wandering outside of what seemed to be a college campus in the video, which was later posted to the official Mr. Beast Instagram on September 27. He stopped students to inquire about if they had subscribed to his YouTube channel.

Mr. Beast gives a random college student 20,000 dollars

In the video, Donaldson questioned a person if he could see any proof that they were subscribers to his YouTube channel. The individual could be seen scrolling on their phone, however, in Donaldson's opinion, their phone showed that they hadn't subscribed.

Following in the video, Donaldson can be seen asking a different person if he had subscribed to his channel. And upon learning that he had subscribed, MrBeast then asked that guy, "How much does your tuition cost?" The student replied, "14000 dollars". The video turned to show Nolan Hansen and Karl Jacobs approaching Donaldson while carrying silver briefcases. One of the briefcases, which the YouTuber claimed held 10,000 dollars was given to the student.

After handing him the briefcase, MrBeast tells him, "You know what, just have $20,000, have some extra money. Your college tuition is now paid for. You literally could have lied to me and said a hundred grand and we would have given it to you."

The YouTuber asked viewers to follow him in the caption in case they ever encountered him. According to videos posted on Donaldson's TikTok profile, he has previously looked to have given out significant sums of money and prizes to his fans for following him on social media. He even seems to have flown fans from foreign nations to the US to accept their reward in some of the clips.

Donaldson's charitable movies in which he gives away cash and other prizes have earned him a following on YouTube and other social media sites. Videos of him giving a waiter a tip and giving out iPhones to trick-or-treaters for Halloween have previously been posted on TikTok.

About Donaldson's followers

In November 2022, Donaldson passed Pewdiepie, the YouTuber who makes gaming and vlogging content and had previously held the record for nine years, to become the YouTuber with the most subscribers worldwide. Only the Indian music channel T-Series has more YouTube followers (186 million) than Donaldson's channel currently has. With 87.4 million followers, his TikTok account is presently the fifth most popular.

