Why did Pokimane unfollow xQc on Instagram? Felix Lengyel opens up on drama involving contentious tweet

Despite becoming one of the most popular streamers on the internet, Felix Lengyel, also known as xQc has had his fair share of controversy over the past year. xQc has consistently ended up in hot water always. Most lately, xQc faced criticism for his odd reaction to criticism on Twitter.

The streamer faced criticism for live-streaming his response to the Israel-Palestine conflict, where he responded by flaunting his wealth. However, this move swiftly sparked outrage. xQc replied to one of the widely shared tweets denouncing him by sharing a picture of himself sitting with a bag full of cash and captioning it, "HUH?" Those videos were eventually taken down from YouTube.

xQc reveals Pokimane unfollowed him after his contentious tweet

xQc has now admitted that his antics may have cost him some friendships, he acknowledged during his stream that 'Pokimane' unfollowed him and that he had failed to "maintain" the friendship.

After he made a contentious tweet, xQc disclosed via his chat that Pokimane had sent him a private message. He said, “She sent something about it because she wasn’t too happy… and then I didn’t get a reply for two days.”

However, it doesn't appear that xQc holds Pokimane accountable for her decision. "I understand that there is a social standing I need to uphold in order to maintain my friendship and I didn't do that recently," xQc said in another stream, addressing the issue once more. So, no, I'm not [listed as follows]. What else can I say? I'm a f*** up, man.

This most recent update did not appear to surprise many of xQc's fans, who theorized that Pokimane "has to uphold her image."

Lengyel shot to popularity earlier this year after landing a huge deal with Kick, a newer streaming service that competes with Twitch and YouTube, even though he has been a prominent figure in the streaming industry for many years as a professional Overwatch player. Lengyel raised eyebrows on the internet and even from other well-known celebrities like Shaq when he inked a whopping USD 70 million deal with the platform.

