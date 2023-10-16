Why did Ronnie Kaye get fired? OKC radio legend explains reason for termination

Renowned Oklahoma radio and TV personality, Ronnie Kaye, recently announced on Facebook that he was terminated from his position at 92.5 KOMA. He even explained the reason for the same and revealed his termination was due to an on-air comment he made during his October 9 show. This incident highlights the consequences of controversial remarks in the media and the impact they can have on a long and storied career.

Ronnie Kaye explains the reason for his termination in an apology post

In response to the controversy, Ronnie Kaye took to Facebook to express his regret and apologize to his listeners, as reported by Y!News . He emphasized that he had no intention of offending the Native American heritage and cited his friendships with Native Americans. He expressed a desire to address the issue on-air but claimed he was not given the opportunity to do so.

In his statement on October 14, expressing grief and regret, Kaye said, “To all the listeners who have supported me on radio through the years I regret to tell you that my career has been terminated over a comment I made on October 9 Columbus Day which is also Indigenous Day. I had no intentions of offending the Native American heritage. Some of my best friends are Native American. I would have preferred to do this on air but I wasn’t given the opportunity to do so. Thank you listeners. Mr Rock and Roll.”

Ronnie Kaye’s controversial statement and the reaction to it

For the unversed, on October 9, Ronnie Kaye made an on-air statement on his show, addressing both Columbus Day and Indigenous People Day. He remarked, “It's Columbus Day and Indigenous People Day. I don't know what 'Indigenous' means, and I don't care.” This statement drew attention and criticism for its dismissive tone and lack of cultural sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma County Assessor's Office Chief Deputy, Larry Stein, in a social media post, confirmed that Ronnie Kaye had been terminated from KOMA due to his comment. Stein also acknowledged that in today's politically correct world, words can sometimes lead to offense.

KOMA, owned by local media company Tyler Media, has yet to issue an official statement regarding Ronnie Kaye's termination. However, it's worth noting that the station removed Kaye's profile from the website after the incident.

Ronnie Kaye has so far had a career in broadcasting that spanned 64 years, with a 19-year run on WKY/Channel 4 in Oklahoma City, starting in 1962. He is known for his dance show, The Scene, which gained national popularity. In the early 1990s, he joined KOMA, where he became a beloved disc jockey, specializing in oldies.

Advertisement

Ronnie Kaye's termination from KOMA serves as a reminder of the importance of sensitivity and cultural awareness in today's media landscape. It demonstrates the potential consequences of on-air comments, even for individuals with long and distinguished careers in the industry. The incident underscores the ongoing need for accountability and thoughtful communication in broadcasting.

ALSO READ: Amrita Rao opens up on having differences with husband RJ Anmol; READ to know why