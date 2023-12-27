Why did Taraji P Henson fire her entire team? Exploring reasons amid recent revelations from the star

Taraji P. Henson, the acclaimed actress, recently revealed in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation that she fired her entire team after feeling let down by their inability to capitalize on her success, following the end of the hit series Empire in 2020, as per Page Six.

A sharp departure: Where's the post-Empire momentum?

Taraji P. Henson, well known for her depiction of Cookie Lyon on Empire, voiced dissatisfaction with the lack of possibilities that followed the show's end. In an honest moment, she asked herself, "Where is my deal? Where's my commercial? Cookie was at the top of the fashion game. Where is my endorsement? What did you have set up for after this?"

Missed opportunities and underwhelming proposals

The Oscar-nominated actress, now 53, confessed that she was originally eager to work with her team when they offered another show based on Cookie. On the other hand, Henson highlighted the significance of getting it properly, saying, "I'll do it, but it has to be right.... She's too beloved for y'all to f-k it up." Unfortunately, the suggested projects did not meet her expectations, prompting her to take urgent action.

During the same interview, Henson discussed the ongoing issue of wage inequity in Hollywood, particularly for black women. She highlighted her dissatisfaction with the systematic discrepancies, admitting that her support for equal wages is a struggle for people coming up in the profession after her. Henson's heartfelt plea focuses attention on the problems that black actors confront, as well as their ongoing fight for equal pay, as per Page Six.

Unapologetic stand: Taking control of career and compensation

Taraji P. Henson's choice to leave her team was received with a thunderous ovation from the audience, marking a firm stance for her profession and financial value. The actress emphasized the financial difficulties that performers endure, stressing the significant cuts made by taxation and management teams, leaving them only a portion of their salary. Her uncompromising demeanor and strong actions demonstrate her determination to advocate for equitable treatment and remuneration in the business.

Henson underlined her commitment to eliminating the cycle of wage inequality in a recent SiriusXM interview with Gayle King. She expressed her dissatisfaction, adding, "I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. And if I can't fight for them coming up behind me, then what the f—k am I doing?" She asked and further emphasized the need for structural change in Hollywood.

