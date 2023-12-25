Why did The Crown actor Dominic West stopped talking to Prince Harry? Exploring the surprising revelation behind their estrangement

In a recent revelation that has piqued the interest of many, actor Dominic West revealed the reason behind his severed ties with Prince Harry. During a forthright interview on Times Radio's Sunday Morning on December 24th, West said that a press conference gaffe was the spark for the breakdown in communication between him and the Duke of Sussex as per US Weekly.

The press conference incident: What went wrong?

West, best known for his role as King Charles III in Netflix's smash series The Crown, admitted that the silence between him and Prince Harry was caused by a press conference gaffe. While the actor did not go into detail, he did say that his words during a press conference in 2014 were crucial. West admitted his involvement in the event, saying, "We sort of [lost touch because] I said too much in a press conference, and so, we didn't speak after that."

Faded friendship: The Antarctica trip and fallout

The actor revealed the beginnings of their rocky relationship, going back to a philanthropic trip in 2013. West and Prince Harry also took part in the Walking With the Wounded charity event, which supported injured veterans on their trip across Antarctica. West was enthused over Harry's engagement in the past, saying, "[Harry] was very much part of the team," and praised his abilities in building structures, including a castellated toilet.

However, a year later, West's statements during a press conference appeared to have sparked a schism. "[I] probably said too much," West said, noting that the incident happened more than a decade ago as per US Weekly. The actor's candor about the issue lends a fascinating dimension to the relationships between the two people.

Regret and reflection: West's perspective on past comments

The actor, well known for his work in The Wire and now an important character in The Crown since Season 5, expressed sorrow about his feud with Prince Harry. Reflecting on previous press conference statements, West admitted that he may have revealed more than was required. The actor's earnestness in admitting error humanizes the story, underlining the difficulty of sustaining relationships in public.

Life beyond the fallout: Dominic West's unfulfilled interaction with Prince Harry

West revealed that their friendship ended more than 10 years ago, despite their separation. He regretted the fact that he did not seek advice from Prince Harry about playing King Charles in The Crown. This revelation sheds light on the actor's personal path in the entertainment industry, as well as the unanticipated implications of prior acts on professional relationships.

West recently said that he forbade his son, Senan West, from resuming his part as young Prince William in The Crown Season 6. The actor expressed dissatisfaction with the plot containing the devastating news of Princess Diana's death, highlighting his personal and ethical concerns about recreating historical events.

