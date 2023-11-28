Why did The Prodigy change the lyrics to their most famous song after 2 decades? Exploring the history of the controversial track

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to domestic violence.

For more than two decades, The Prodigy's "Smack My B**ch Up" has been a lightning rod of controversy, sparking discussions about the delicate line between artistic expression and inappropriate material. The famed British electronic group, which is presently touring the UK and Europe, has made a slight but major change to the lyrics of their infamous track as per Sky News. This surprising action begs the question, "Why did The Prodigy decide to change the lyrics to their most famous song after more than 26 years?"

The controversy unleashed: A trip down memory lane

"Smack My B**ch Up" made news in 1997 due to its inflammatory title and lyrics, generating a wave of criticism that characterized the song as advocating violence against women. In a 2010 survey conducted by the Performing Rights Society (PRS), the UK people named it the most contentious song of all time. The track's release sparked public outcry, picket lines by organizations such as the National Organization for Women (NOW), and the removal of The Prodigy's album, "The Fat Of The Land," from major US merchants' shelves.

Prodigy producer Liam Howlett defended the track in a 1997 interview, stating that the lyrics were sampled from Ultramagnetic MC's "Give The Drummer Some" as an homage to early hip-hop b-boy culture. According to Howlett, the objective was not to advocate violence, but rather to embrace the freedom of speech seen in early hip-hop. Despite this, the debate persisted, and the song was banned from several radio and television stations.

The silent evolution: Recent performances and altered lyrics

Fast forward to the present, and The Prodigy, with Maxim at the helm following Keith Flint's sad death in 2019, has gradually revised the contentious lyrics at recent concerts. Fan-filmed footage from their concerts in London's Alexandra Palace shows Maxim skipping the troublesome sentence in favor of repeating, "Change my pitch up." However, the band has not formally commented on this adjustment, leaving fans and critics alike confused about the reasons behind this unexpected shift.

The uncharted territory: Speculating motivations

While The Prodigy has not issued an official comment addressing the changed lyrics, speculation about the reasons for this surprising shift abounds. Is it a reaction to shifting cultural standards and heightened sensitivity to objectionable content? Perhaps it's an acknowledgment of the band's changing perspectives? Fans are left to question the factors that led to this minor yet major change to a track that has defined an era as the electronic pioneers continue their tour.

After more than two decades, The Prodigy's decision to rewrite the words to "Smack My B**ch Up" adds a fresh element to the continuing debate over artistic expression and cultural norms. As they continue on their tour, the band's silence on the subject encourages speculation and introspection. Whatever the motives behind this change, one thing is certain: The Prodigy is a force that pushes norms and ignites debate, ensuring that their legacy lives on, provocative lyrics and all.

