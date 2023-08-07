Why did the Riverfront brawl in Montgomery, Alabama happen? Multiple arrests made as fight video goes viral

In a shocking turn of events, a video capturing the moment a huge fight between white and black people started at a riverfront in Alabama on Saturday. During the fight, one woman was struck in the head with a chair which can be seen in the video. Multiple arrests were made as a consequence of the Riverfront brawl in Montgomery.

A disturbance on Coosa Street prompted officers from the Montgomery Police Department (MPD) to react. When the police officers arrived at the dock, they witnessed a sizable crowd of individuals fighting. A security officer reportedly tried to clear some people on a smaller pontoon boat who were obstructing the space so that a riverboat could dock, but it was unsuccessful, according to many eyewitnesses.

Who started the Riverfront brawl?

The audio from the video makes it seem like the Black man and one of the white males got into a fight at the beginning. The Black man backs away and throws his hat into the air as another white man runs at him and strikes him. A serious fight then breaks out, and many other white individuals start punching the Black man. Multiple witnesses at the location captured videos and posted them online.

However, another video on social media shows that while the Harriott II was getting ready to dock, violence erupted when a group of individuals drew near the pontoon boat. From the dock, at least one individual plunged into the water. As soon as authorities arrived, cops started detaining suspects.

Montgomery Police Department to investigate and identify the culprits

On Sunday, the Montogomery police department informed that the entire incident is under investigation and that there were already four active warrants made. It is also reported that new warrants might be issued after a review of new footage that has been given by the public.

While there may have initially been some uncertainty as to what sparked the altercation, Montgomery's mayor, Steven Reed, made it quite apparent that the white males were the ones who instigated the whole fight, and that there would be repercussions. Even though the authorities are still looking into the matter, it seems that social media users have located those who are accused of starting the weekend brawl.

