Why did TikTok ban Ninja's livestream? Streaming star reacts after mimicking 'glizzy overdrive'

One of the most popular names in the streaming world is Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins. He originally rose to stardom on Twitch, where he is still regarded as the most well-liked developer. Ninja may not have as many viewers as he had in his heyday, but he still has a massive reputation, broad popular appeal, and a flourishing streaming business.

Ninja no longer has a streaming contract with any platform that is exclusive, choosing instead to stream on every platform available so that anybody may watch him from anywhere they like. It's unlikely that he would have anticipated getting banned from any of them for this reason, given that he chose to mimic the Glizzy Overdrive films that have been becoming popular on TikTok and other social media platforms. However, this does come with a certain bit of danger.

ALSO READ: When does AFK with Ninja launch? Podcast set to feature celebs like Matthew McConaughey & Steve Aoki

Was Ninja banned from TikTok?

Ninja was banned from his TikTok live, this is when he immediately understood what had happened, laughed about it, and then was obviously surprised by what had occurred. He's heard saying, "I violated community guidelines, dude. Let me get this straight. A guy can dress up as a hot dog and literally suck glizzies for like four hours straight, but I impersonate him one time and I’m banned in the first 30 seconds?”

Depending on the seriousness of the infringement, TikTok live bans normally only last 24 to 48 hours. At the time of writing, it is unknown how long Ninja's suspension is anticipated to last, however, some bans may last up to 180 days. It goes without saying that he was able to continue broadcasting on Twitch despite going into Glizzy Overdrive since the Amazon-owned service did not appear to find his behavior offensive.

Ninja's new podcast

Ninja is now putting down his gaming keyboard and making his audio debut with his first podcast. With the launch of his own podcast, 'AFK with Ninja,' Ninja is joining the flood of other streamers and content producers who have already done the same. On September 12th, all the main platforms will launch AFK with Ninja, a twice-weekly podcast presented by the top voice in gaming.

The podcast will produce new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. On the "fresh, high-energy" pod, which was produced in collaboration with SALT and SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios, one of the most well-known streaming personalities in the world will be featured.

ALSO READ: Why did Kai Cenat threaten to quit Twitch? Details inside