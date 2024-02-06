Why did Ukraine-born beauty's reign end abruptly? Miss Japan gives up her title amid affair rumors

Karolina Shiino, the Ukraine-born winner of last month's Miss Japan contest, has relinquished her title due to a scandal concerning her relationship with a married man. The 26-year-old beauty, who was raised in Japan, sparked outrage after winning the coveted title of Miss Japan 2024 as per BBC. Her resignation comes amid considerable public scrutiny and disagreement over her appropriateness for the position.

Relationship revelation sparks debate

The controversy over Shiino's title began when a weekly magazine published an article regarding her relationship with Takuma Maeda, a married influencer and doctor. Many others questioned how someone who was not of Japanese origin could carry the title of "Miss Japan," fueling an already heated debate.

Initial defense and subsequent apology

Initially, pageant organizers defended Shiino, saying she was uninformed of Maeda's marital status. However, it was later revealed that she was aware of his marriage but continued the relationship nonetheless. Shiino apologized for the deception in an Instagram statement, admitting her mistakes and the disappointment they caused.

"I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me," Shiino wrote on Instagram. "I've had to face barriers that often prevent me from being accepted as Japanese, so I am filled with gratitude to be recognized at this competition as a Japanese person," she added to the statement.

Miss Japan association's response and title vacancy

In response to the scandal, the Miss Japan Association granted Shiino's request to forfeit her title. They apologized profusely to all parties involved, including sponsors and judges, and promised to reflect on their role in resolving such disturbances. As a result, the Miss Japan title will be vacant for the remainder of the year, a rarity in pageant history.

Cultural identity and Miss Japan's journey

The incident overshadowed Shiino's journey from Ukraine to Japan, her statement of Japanese identity, and her goals to promote acceptance and variety. Despite her efforts to overcome cultural boundaries and represent Japan globally, the scandal surrounding her personal life ended her reign as Miss Japan 2024.

Notably, Shiino went to Japan when she was five years old after her mother remarried a Japanese man. She considered herself Japanese in speech and mind, and her goal was to create a culture where "people are not judged by their appearance." Her upbringing and experiences motivated her drive to overcome social barriers and promote inclusivity.

