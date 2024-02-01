Why did Universal Music Group pull out their music from TikTok? EXPLAINED

Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the world's top music organizations, has announced that it will suspend licensing content to TikTok due to failed negotiations over a variety of issues. The main sources of dispute are artist pay and concerns about the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) on the platform. According to UMG, TikTok tried to persuade the company to accept an agreement that undervalued music and fell short of fair market value, as per a report from Variety.

Artist compensation dispute

UMG expressed dissatisfaction with TikTok's proposed compensation rates for artists and songwriters, claiming they are much lower than those offered by other major social platforms. Despite TikTok's large user base and increasing advertising revenue, UMG found the platform's suggested rates unsatisfactory. The music corporation stressed its commitment to providing fair compensation to its artists and songwriters, refusing to accept conditions that it thought unjust.

Concerns over artificial intelligence

Another major source of contention between UMG and TikTok is the use of artificial intelligence on the platform. UMG expressed concern about TikTok's acceptance of AI-generated recordings and tools that encourage AI music creation. The company argued that TikTok's approach to AI could dilute the royalty pool for human artists, resulting in a situation in which AI-generated content replaces human-created music. This stance reflects UMG's commitment to protecting human artists' interests from potential threats posed by AI technology.

UMG also expressed concern about TikTok's managing of content moderation and safety issues on the platform. The music company chastised TikTok for what it claimed was a lack of effort in addressing content that violated artists' music rights, as well as failing to adequately address issues like hate speech, bigotry, bullying, and harassment. UMG claimed that TikTok's response to all of these concerns was indifferent and that the platform used ineffective methods to deal with problematic content.

Universal Music Group's decision to remove its music from TikTok is the result of several factors, including failed compensation negotiations, concerns regarding the use of artificial intelligence, and dissatisfaction with TikTok's policy regarding content moderation and security. Despite TikTok's enormous popularity and reach, UMG remains committed to advocating for fair compensation and protecting artists' creative and commercial interests.

