Why did xQc warn viewers to stay out of MrBeast's video? Twitch streamer claims Jimmy Donaldson's videos are scripted

Jimmy Donaldson, also known online as MrBeast, has found himself in a sticky situation after Rosanna Pansino, a fellow YouTuber and content creator, accused the popular personality of manipulating his videos.

Pansino claims that MrBeast changed the video in Creator Games 3 to portray the losers differently. A surge of viewers and admirers have sided with their favorite creators in response to the claims. The drama is now being discussed by streamer superstar xQc, who told his viewers to "get out" if they ever compete in a MrBeast video and reach the "endgame."

xQc warns viewers to get out of MrBeast's video?

During his stream, xQc was reacting to one of MrBeast’s videos and when the last part of the challenge arrived, he offered a warning to his viewers. xQc says, “Chat… Guys, if you get selected to be in MrBeast’s video, I got you. If you can get out, get out. Okay?” he said. “MrBeast’s endgames are so scripted and dumb. The dumbest s**t happens, just f****** go home, dude.”

Even though Pansino's assertions appeared to align with xQc's, the latter has since deleted all of her posts pertaining to Mr. Beast and apologized for receiving "thousands of death threats." She wrote, “I should have expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly. I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I’ve received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you.”

As xQc now adds his voice to the drama and appears to back Pansino's claims. Mr. Beast has not yet publicly addressed the accusations as of yet.

What is the controversy between Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast?

YouTuber Rosanna Pansino criticized MrBeast on Twitter after she appeared in one of his videos, Creator Games 3. According to Pansino, her position in the game was completely altered. Pansino had participated in a number of MrBeast-hosted challenges before, but she felt under pressure to "discover" her "voice" in the Creator Games 3 competition.

Pansino announced that she had "started standing up for [herself]" after becoming "fed up" with others treating her "poorly in private for many years." She had also tweeted a message outlining the entire situation around the video.

