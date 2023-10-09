Why did Zainab Abbas leave India? Real reason revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to hate comments

Prior to the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka game in Hyderabad, it was reported that Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas, who was in India to cover the ICC World Cup 2023, had been deported. This is purportedly because of her past tweets criticizing India and Hindus. The incident came to light after a lawyer complained about Zainab Abbas for allegedly using social media to disparage Hindus and India.

In response to some of Zainab Abbas' earlier comments that have recently reappeared on social media, Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against her. He tweeted, “Complaint letter sent by @vineetJindal19 to @BCCI and @HMOIndia seeking removal of Zainab Abbas @ZAbbasOfficial as the presenter at the ICC World Cup 2023 for her derogatory and provocative posts against Bharat and Hindu Dharma. ‘Athiti devo bhava’ only for those who respect our country & Hindu Dharma but Anti Bharatiya are not welcome on Our Land."

What are the tweets of Zainab Abbas going viral?

Abbas said on X (previously Twitter) on October 2 that she was thrilled to be a presenter for the ICC World Cup. YearOfTheKraken, an X user, disagreed with the choice and provided screenshots of her earlier anti-Hindu and anti-India postings. In a previous tweet, she wrote, "This 120 crore population can't produce one fast bowler,". Her second tweet read, “..true it does Man went Delhi, and it smells of cow piss. Oops, that’s their maa Kaali maa.”

She erased the posts, and she had changed her handle years earlier, but because "once it's on the internet, it's there forever," the posts came back to haunt her just before she was scheduled to work the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zainab's exit from India

Before deleting the tweet, Samaa TV had previously tweeted about Zainab Abbas' deportation. But later, they said that the Pakistani sports presenter reportedly fled India because of safety concerns. The presenter, who landed in Hyderabad this week, was about to travel to cities where Pakistan was due to play, including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Zainab departed India for Hyderabad, where she was assigned to cover Pakistan's three World Cup matches there. On October 6, the 35-year-old was there at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for Pakistan's World Cup debut matchup against the Netherlands.

