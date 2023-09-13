Why didn't Lionel Messi play against Bolivia in World Cup qualifier? Argentina coach reveals real reason

Yesterday (September 12), Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, clarified the reason behind Lionel Messi's absence from the field against Bolivia at Estadio Hernando Siles. Lionel Messi had yet again proven to be a savior for La Albiceleste, scoring a stunning free-kick to clinch a vital victory against Ecuador on September 7. However, due to his exhaustion, the 36-year-old had to be replaced near the end of the game.

Although Messi assured that he was fine and his condition was not severe, speculation swirled yesterday suggesting that Messi would sit out the game against Bolivia. The high altitude conditions in La Paz contributed to his withdrawal, making breathing more challenging for the players.

The reality set in just before the game when Lionel Messi was omitted from the lineup. Angel Di Maria took the field in place of the seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient. Displaying remarkable resilience, Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory with goals to their credit from Enzo Fernandez (31'), Nicolas Tagliafico (42'), and Nicolas Gonzalez (83'). Scaloni saluted his squad for conquering harsh conditions without arguably the world's top player.

He delved into why Lionel Messi wasn't in action: “Leo was not ready to play. He tried to recover yesterday but he didn’t feel comfortable and we didn’t risk it. It wasn’t important because important things are coming.”

Presently, Argentina holds second place in the CONMEBOL standings with six points from two matches. This favorable start paves the way for their ambition to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ: How are Inter Miami able to sell more Messi Jerseys? Find out the ingenious method the club has incorporated here

Messi set to return in Inter Miami's clash with Atlanta?

Fans in Miami may have been optimistic about Messi's adequate recovery to take on Atlanta United on their home turf on Saturday. However, this match could go either way for Messi, depending on his post-travel recuperation. The concern arises from the fact that he might need some additional respite due to the tiring journey. Furthermore, the match being scheduled on artificial turf as opposed to natural grass could pose a potential risk to Messi's physical condition on the day of the game.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home field of Atlanta Utd, is notorious for its artificial turf. These fabricated turfs are infamously associated with injuries among footballers, often leading to ligament or knee damage.

Given Messi's recent encounter with an injury during his game with Argentina, it wouldn't come as a shock if he decides to sideline himself from this match.

ALSO READ: Who owns Inter Miami? Taking closer look at ownership structure of MLS team Messi plays for