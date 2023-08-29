Why didn't MrBeast attend Streamy Awards? Star YouTuber explains reason behind his absence

MrBeast aka Jimmy is one of the biggest YouTubers and has gained the position as the 'king' of the platform. Nobody even comes close to his astounding 179 million subscribers, making him the most subscribed independent producer on the platform. He goes to great trouble to produce the finest videos, even if it means giving away millions of dollars or spending seven days on a raft in the middle of the ocean.

It's little wonder he's at the top of the ladder as well. Jimmy 'MrBeast' of YouTube has continued to add to his tremendous record of accomplishments. The popular content maker won Creator of the Year at the most recent Streamy Awards 2023. But Jimmy regrettably missed the important event.

ALSO READ: Is Mr. Beast going to fight Logan Paul? New social media post sparks rumors of potential boxing match

Why didn't MrBeast attend the Streamy Awards 2023?

Despite accepting the honorary award, MrBeast was nowhere to be found at the event. MrBeast never even turned up at the Streamy Awards, as was noticed in a post that has now gone viral and has over 70k likes. Replying to the post, MrBeast replied that he just had too much work to do to attend the event. He stated the reason to be because he was busy filming upcoming videos.

In a recent interview, MrBeast discussed his issues with mental health, saying he is "dying mentally" from the pressure of having to be ready to post films every week by the end of the year. It's obvious that MrBeast is on a roll after setting a new YouTube record for his third consecutive video. He has been asked to take a break if necessary by his fans.

MrBeast beats Logan Paul and Charli D'Amelio

It's obvious that MrBeast is on a roll after setting a new YouTube record for his third consecutive video. He has been asked to take a break if necessary by his supporters. At the award event, a lot of streamers took home prestigious prizes. Additionally, JiDion, Charli D'Amelio, and even Logan Paul were among the competitors for the Creator of the Year honor, and Mr. Beast had a lot of competition. The award went to MrBeast, nevertheless, for his most recent world record-breaking videos. The amount of stuff that MrBeast has been uploading to his YouTube account is enormous. This has also increased his popularity on the charts.

ALSO READ: What happens in MrBeast's latest video? Know details as popular clip smashes YouTube record