Why does Logan Paul regret fighting Dillon Danis? Prime owner gives Nina Agdal related reason for contrition

After a contentious night of fight and action at the Prime Card on October 14, Logan Paul has addressed all facets of his fight with Dillon Danis. Paul covered everything on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, from the tense build-up to the bout to the actual boxing action.

After everything has calmed down, Paul has come to the realization that he made the wrong decision in choosing Danis as his opponent for the battle. The conflict between Paul and Danis wasn't like other pre-fight chit-chat. When Danis began disparaging Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal, on social media, the buildup to the fight became ominous.

Even more so, Misfits Boxing threatened to call off the fight if Danis didn't remove an explicit picture of Agdal. In the end, Agdal sued Danis for out-of-control social media behavior, seeking a restraining order and $150,000 in damages.

Logan Paul says he regrets putting Nina through torment

In a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul discussed the entire saga. When asked if he regretted picking Dillon Danis as his opponent for this bout, he feigned sorrow, saying, “I do. I lied in the build-up when I said I didn’t regret choosing him as a partner. “I’m eternally sorry for Nina. I’ll spend the rest of my life apologizing if I have to for putting her through that kind of torment. It’s inhumane what he did. She’ll hold him accountable.”

Paul also noted that Agdal's popular status presented certain particular difficulties that other fighters and their partners are unlikely to encounter. He said that no fight organization or promotion has ever experienced this level of build-up, this is gnarly. And I don't believe any boxer has a partner who has been exploited like Nina has been.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis' fight

Danis was outmatched by Paul from the first bell, and the fight wasn't even close. Danis only managed to land 16 of the 108 total punches that the YouTube and WWE sensation landed, plainly doing less damage than the former grappling champion. Security had to enter the ring to stop things from getting out of hand in the final round after Danis attempted to use a guillotine choke on Paul and the fight was declared a no-contest.

Even yet, Danis immediately returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he performed most of his pre-fight trash-talking, to complain that Paul was too afraid to challenge him in the octagon. On Saturday, Danis made many attempts to change the fight into an MMA fight, including a takedown on Paul and several other grappling techniques that are forbidden in boxing.

