Why does New Jersey's THIS town change its name to Monsterville every Halloween? Here's all you need to know about it

Halloween is one of the biggest events celebrated right before the holiday season begins in many countries. With spooky and eerie decorations, scary costumes, and treats, people make sure they celebrate Halloween with a bang. This proves that this is one of the most loved festivals. But did you know, that a town in New Jersey is so much in love with Halloween that in October, it gets its own official name?

New Jersey's Merchantville is well-known for its Victorian residences and hiking paths. But every October, it's also turned into Monsterville in previous years, and this year is no exception.

Merchantville turns Monsterville for Halloween

This isn't a Halloween prank—the name change is temporary. In an effort to spread awareness of the celebration, a group of locals led by Councilmember Anthony Perno launched the Monsterville campaign in 2015. In a 2016 interview with the Courier Post, Merchantville Mayor Edward Brennan noted, "Halloween has always been a special holiday in town because of community participation and the lovely tree-lined streets and homes that are close to one another."

The town hosts Halloween-themed events all through October, such as the Haunts of Monsterville home decorating competition, Spooky Story Time, and the Zombie 5K Run and Walk. The October 14 Monster Mash Bash was a new addition to the 2023 Monsterville celebrations.

What are the new additions to Monsterville's Halloween celebration?

This year, the borough also unveiled its map, which allows tourists to explore a number of "harrowing haunts," such as 101 E. Chestnut, the location of an ancient Victorian house. The freshly opened West End Manor Dead and Breakfast at 27 Linden Ave. is another Monsterville attraction worth checking out this year. It has "extra drafty rooms (with or without cobwebs), moldy meals, and endless screams.

This year the town has added an adult costume gala. On Halloween, when Merchantville restricts its streets to traffic for the evening, residents gather with trick-or-treaters from nearby towns.

