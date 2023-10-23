Why don't McDonald's kitchens have knives? Former chef's TikTok explanation goes viral

Former McDonald's cook Mike Haracz (chefmikeharacz) frequently gains popularity on TikTok by posting stories about how menus are created, where to find hidden products, fast-food hacks, and other topics.

He shared a shocking fact recently while responding to a commenter's question. "Random question: Do they even have a knife to do that if I wanted McDonald's to cut a burger in half for me?" Haracz asks at the beginning of the video.

Former chef reveals why McDonald's kitchens don't have knives

The chef revealed why McDonald's doesn't use knives saying, "The answer is no," and then went on to explain why they don't use knives. "They don't have a knife because there is nothing in the McDonald's restaurant that crew needs to chop or cut for any reason," Haracz said.

He further says, "Cheese comes cut, pre-sliced tomatoes, and shredded lettuce. I believe there are lemon wedges available if you want to add lemon to tea, but it requires a citrus wedger or lemon wedger device. There is nothing they would need a knife for because the onions are already sliced and the dehydrated onions are dehydrated and mashed together.

However, he adds that when "pouches and similar items" need to be opened, staff members often have access to McDonald 's-approved tools. But no, he says firmly, "no knives".

About McDonald's

Richard and Maurice McDonald opened a restaurant in San Bernardino, California, the year they started the McDonald's Corporation, an American worldwide fast food franchise. McDonald's is the largest chain of fast-food restaurants in the world which serves more than 69 million people every day. Recently, the fast food restaurant company launched its Free Fries Friday promos, there are now even more reasons to live the remainder of 2023 to the fullest.

Beginning on October 20 and continuing through the end of 2023 are the limited-time promos that let fans get a free serving of medium fries every Friday. The free helping of medium fries, which is only offered to the chain's rewards program members, may be redeemed at any participating store when placing an order using the chain's mobile app.

