Why has Anthony Farrer been arrested? A closer look at controversy involving 'The Timepiece Gentleman'

After being arrested by FBI officials on Tuesday on allegations of scamming clients of his upscale watch consignment business, a Los Angeles man who formerly owned and managed a Beverly Hills firm named Gentlemen Timepieces appeared in court this afternoon.

The FBI detained Anthony Farrer until his first court hearing after arresting him at a storage facility in Venice. There, he was informed of his charges, which included one count of wire fraud with a potential 20-year federal prison term.

How did Anthony Farrer con his customers?

According to the investigators, the businessman went around collecting high-end watches from clients, telling them he would sell them on consignment and charge them no more than five percent of the sale price.

Rather, they claimed, he sold the Rolexes and other expensive items to finance an opulent Los Angeles lifestyle that included frequent trips to Las Vegas for gambling and driving a red Lamborghini and Ducati motorcycle.

ALSO READ: What did Kenneth Darlington do? 77-year-old arrested in Panama for alleged shooting incident

Prosecutors said that Mr. Farrer would then either not create the timepieces or "send a completely different watch." Additionally, they stated that Mr. Farrer kept the money he made from the watches he sold for himself. Law enforcement officers received complaints from at least 20 victims alleging that they were never paid for the watches they had given him money for or for which they had never received any proceeds from sales.

Once, instead of charging one of his clients the money he owed him, Mr. Farrer gave him a Rolex watch. Prosecutors claimed that the Rolex belonged to a different consumer. The complaint claims that by starting with fewer transactions, Mr. Farrer was able to "lull victims into a sense of security" before requesting a noticeable increase in payment.

He disclosed in an August YouTube video that he was an alcoholic, drug, and gambling addict and that he owed millions of dollars. Furthermore, he disclosed that he had been living beyond his means and using other people's money. As late as October 6, he was still promoting watches for sale, and it seemed like he was traveling the nation at that time, the lawsuit states.

When Beverly Hill Police Department officers went to the Rodeo Drive location in August, they discovered that the doors were locked, the lights were out, and a camera doorbell had been torn out of its housing, according to the complaint. The date of Mr. Farrer's arraignment is set for December 14.

ALSO READ: Who is Brian Jeffrey Raymond? Ex-CIA officer pleads guilty to drugging and abusing multiple women