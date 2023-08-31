Why has Canada warned LGBTQ citizens of US travel risks? All you need to know

Canada is urging LGBTQ travelers via an advisory to consider journeys to the United States, to research how they could be impacted by newly approved laws in several states, stressing the risk of possible hazards. The advisory read, “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws.” According to the advisory, people who identify as 2SLGBTQI+, also known as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, or intersex, should take special care when traveling to the United States.

Recently, legislation restricting, and in some cases outright prohibiting, gender-affirming medical care for children, as well as educating about sexual orientation in schools and other matters important to the community, were approved in as many as 18 US states.

Global Affairs Canada issues advisory to its citizens

The travel advice website encourages LGBTQ travelers to learn about and abide by the rules of the nation they are visiting, "even if these laws infringe on your human rights," and includes a link to a second page containing such information.

On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke about the latest travel warning and backed Global Affairs Canada's choice to issue it. She said, “Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and of every single group of Canadians.”

The number of laws affecting the LGBTQ community has increased in the U.S. in recent years. Bills have become more and more focused on issues such as public drag performances, the integration of LGBTQ identities in educational curricula, and transgender health care. More than 500 anti-LGBTQ measures have been presented in state legislatures in 2023, with at least 70 of them becoming law, according to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Canada's main travel destination is the US, and in June, citizens made roughly 2.8 million visits to the country south of the border. According to official data released last year, almost 1 million individuals, or 4% of Canadians aged 15 and older, identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or having a sexual orientation other than heterosexual.

