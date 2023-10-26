Why has Donald Trump been fined $10,000? Real reason revealed amid ongoing civil fraud trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump found himself on the wrong side of the law once again as he was fined $10,000 for violating a gag order in his ongoing civil fraud trial. The presiding judge, Justice Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order on October 3, 2023, after Trump had shared a photo on social media falsely alleging a connection between a court clerk and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat. The order prohibited Trump from making disparaging remarks about court staff, a rule he subsequently disregarded.

Violation and subsequent fine

During a break in the civil fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump made derogatory comments about the judge and a partisan person sitting alongside him. As reported by Reuters, Justice Engoron interpreted these comments as a blatant violation of the gag order, leading to a $10,000 fine.

Trump's attempt to clarify his remarks by suggesting they referred to the judge and Michael Cohen, his former lawyer, was rejected by Justice Engoron. The judge warned Trump against further violations, stating that they would result in more severe sanctions.

This incident unfolded against the backdrop of Michael Cohen's testimony, which marks his first face-to-face encounter with Trump in five years. Cohen, a former confidant of Trump and a witness in the trial has been a vocal critic of the former president.

The civil fraud trial

The civil fraud trial centers on allegations that Trump and his family business, the Trump Organization, manipulated asset values and his net worth to deceive lenders and insurers. The case has the potential to impact Trump's business empire significantly.

Cohen's testimony has implicated Trump in the inflation of real estate asset values to secure favorable insurance premiums. Cohen acknowledged a financial incentive to criticize Trump but defended his credibility against accusations of embellishing stories for personal gain.

Lawyers representing Trump's adult son, Eric Trump, who is also a defendant in the case, requested an immediate verdict in the defense's favor based on Cohen's contradictory testimony. Justice Engoron denied this request, emphasizing the need to evaluate the totality of evidence in the trial.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case, and separately, he has pleaded not guilty in four other criminal cases this year. Engoron's earlier ruling to dissolve companies controlling key assets of Trump's real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower, remains on hold pending Trump's appeal.

The central issue of the trial is the extent of damages. Attorney General Letitia James seeks at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban on Trump and the Trump Organization.

The civil fraud trial is expected to continue, with the final outcome resting in the hands of Justice Arthur Engoron, who will determine the case's verdict and any associated penalties.

