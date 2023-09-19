Why has Hunter Biden sued IRS? US President's son alleges agents are trying to 'embarass' him

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has launched a lawsuit against two IRS whistleblowers who released his sensitive tax information as reported by the New York Post. The whistleblowers, according to the lawsuit, violated his privacy and acted inappropriately by releasing personal and financial information without authority.

Greg Shapley and Joe Ziegler were not named in the case, which was filed on Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Hunter Biden’s legal action against whistleblowers

Hunter Biden accuses the whistleblowers of illegally acquiring and revealing his tax information, as well as violating his rights under the US Constitution and federal privacy laws, in his case. According to the New York Post, he argues that they intentionally made his tax information public in order to "politically damage" him and his family.

The lawsuit also claims that Shapley and Ziegler knew or should have known their acts were improper and violated their duty of confidentiality. Biden is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as legal expenses and costs.

The complaint follows the publication of a series of articles by the New York Post containing alleged emails and other documents linked to Hunter Biden's business operations in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden’s financial investigation

The validity of the articles has been called into question, and it has been suggested that the information was part of a disinformation attempt ahead of the US presidential election. Nonetheless, the papers reopened the investigation into Hunter Biden's financial connections, notably his employment for a Ukrainian energy company while his father was Vice President.

Donald Trump referenced the claims against Hunter Biden during his presidential campaign, accusing the Biden family of corruption and suggesting that Joe Biden was complicit. Some political analysts and journalists have called Trump's claims unfounded and politically motivated.

Challenges faced by Hunter Biden

In recent years, Hunter Biden has experienced significant personal and legal issues. He has struggled with drug addiction and has been embroiled in various scandals involving his business transactions and personal behavior. As per the New York Post, he has also been chastised for his lucrative seats on the boards of international corporations, which some have described as conflicts of interest.

The action against the IRS whistleblowers is unlikely to address the suspicions surrounding Hunter Biden's activities, but it may raise fundamental concerns about government privacy and accountability. The case may also serve as a reminder of how important it is to protect whistleblowers who reveal wrongdoing and corruption, even if their acts are contentious or unpopular.

