Why has Huntsman family cut off donations to University of Pennsylvania? Real reason revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anti-semitism

Jon Huntsman Jr., a 1987 alumnus of a four-year college, informed Penn President Liz Magill that his family would quit supporting the university through donations. The Huntsman family has stopped giving to the University of Pennsylvania as a result of how it has handled the terrorist assaults by Hamas on Israel and the ensuing conflict.

It's the most recent example of the rising hostility between prestigious universities and their affluent alumni. Former Utah governor and US ambassador to China, Russia, and Singapore Jon Huntsman Jr. informed Penn president Elizabeth Magill of the Huntsman Foundation's choice in a letter.

Hunstman family's donations to the University over the years

Over the past three decades, the Huntsman family, which includes three generations of Penn alums, has given tens of millions of dollars to the institution, including a USD 10 million grant in 1997 and a USD 40 million gift to its business school, Wharton. The family has recently given Wharton at least USD 25,000 each year.

On a scholarship, the late Jon Huntsman Sr. attended Wharton and later rose to become the wealthy CEO of the industrial chemical powerhouse Huntsman Corp. Huntsman Jr. has served on the Penn Board of Trustees twice.

Since the university held the Palestine Writes Literary Festival in September, which some claimed gave antisemitism a platform, tensions over the Israeli-Palestinian issue have been running high on campus. Regarding Huntsman's letter, Penn did respond to a request for comment. Prior to publication, inquiries for comment from the Huntsman family went unanswered.

As alumni donors and potential employers track student and school leadership responses to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, campus discussions throughout the nation have spilled over into the outside world.

Harvard has been considering the effects of a joint statement signed by more than 30 student organizations, collectively known as the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups, which claimed that the Israeli government was "entirely responsible for all of the Palestinian people's suffering."

A sequence of skirmishes was sparked by the statement: Harvard alumnus and philanthropist Bill Ackman requested that the institution publish the names of the students who signed the petition so that he may avoid hiring them. They claimed to have been doxxed by a Harvard alum who appeared to have no connection to the letter.

The rising tensions have also affected Yale, NYU, and Stanford, and they show no indications of abating or remaining on campus behind ivy-covered gates.

