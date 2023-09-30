Why has Markiplier been absent from YouTube lately? Gaming influencer gives THIS reason for not making content

Mark 'Markiplier' Fischbach is one of the most popular and talented gaming creators on YouTube. He's been creating videos for almost ten years and has over 35 million subscribers on YouTube. However, now, Mark is more than a YouTuber. In addition to producing interactive series like A Heist with Markiplier and In Space with Markiplier during his career, he is currently working on Iron Lung, his upcoming debut feature film. Due to his hectic schedule while working on this most recent project, Mark has been absent several times. Following another hiatus from the platform, he recently took a twelve-day sabbatical from uploading videos.

Markiplier reveals the reason for his absence from YouTube

As per Dexerto, in a six-minute video posted Markiplier gave followers a location update and said that he was now visiting his family in Korea to celebrate the national holiday, "Chuseok." He also added that in a shift from his typical gaming videos, he is considering producing additional content that explores his Korean ancestry.

Markiplier said, “I want to really get in touch with who I am, and I wanna invite you along for the journey. I want you guys to also see Korean culture and explore Korean heritage as I’m learning it.” Additionally, he is considering expanding his clothing business, CLOAK, to include more Korean fashion. He plans to work with other producers to chronicle this for his YouTube channel next year.

Markiplier's request to follow her cousin's account

Markiplier concluded his video by urging his followers to follow his cousin on Instagram, who does the hair for well-known K-Pop bands like BIGBANG. Since her following isn't as large as others in her area of work, Mark says she could use all the assistance she can get. According to Markiplier, hair stylists in that profession tend to obtain more business depending on their social media presence.

In addition, Mark claims that he will assist his mother in starting her own YouTube channel, which means that viewers can expect to see even more content from their favorite YouTuber's family in the near future. Although it's unknown at this time when Markiplier will resume producing regular material, fans are anticipating what comes after this recent update.

