Why has Powerball online purchase grown in 2023? Taking closer look at potential reasons

In the world of lotteries, 2023 has emerged as a watershed year, with new Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot records noted, as per USA Today. A digital revolution, an extra drawing day, and shifting player preferences are the main causes behind this phenomenon. Jackpot, a digital lottery courier, performed a poll that gives insight into the lottery landscape's evolution.

A world where convenience reigns supreme

The option to purchase lottery tickets online has become a major game changer in a society where convenience reigns supreme. The majority of lottery users, according to the poll, like to play on a weekly basis, and the number of players has been gradually growing year after year. Akshay Khanna, CEO of Jackpot, highlights the significance of this shift: "It's 2023, and people would rather open their phones to buy tickets than go into a store. It is more convenient for certain folks and appeals to a younger demographic."

This paradigm change toward digital ticket buying has fueled the growth of Powerball users. Online ticket purchasing eliminates the need to visit a physical store, giving a degree of convenience that players appreciate, particularly in today's fast-paced digital world. Despite the ease, 65% of respondents said they had never purchased tickets online, indicating that there is still a possibility for development in this industry.

ALSO READ: 'Don’t want to work': Dixie D'Amelio draws massive flak online after admitting she wants to 'marry rich'

Surprisingly, according to USA Today, 75% of poll respondents stated that they generally buy lottery tickets at physical stores. For many gamers, the appeal of a classic brick-and-mortar experience remains strong. What's interesting is that 70% of those polled were unaware that internet ticket purchasing was an option, while expressing a desire for it. This shows that education and awareness initiatives might play a significant role in increasing online sales.

Online Powerball sales and the third drawing day

Online Powerball sales are now restricted to a few places, including Washington, D.C., and 16 states. This constraint contributes to the total increase in Powerball users in 2023. As these online sales become more widely available, the number of participants is anticipated to increase.

Another significant development that has propelled Powerball's exponential rise in 2023 is the addition of an extra drawing day in 2021. Powerball did not previously include Monday draws. With the addition of a third drawing day, the jackpot sum grows at a faster rate. This adjustment is crucial because it essentially increases the chances of the jackpot rolling over and rising to historic heights, attracting a larger audience.

Advertisement

Powerball and Mega Millions prizes had already crossed the billion-dollar threshold four times by 2023, an incredible record for any lottery. These incredible prizes have captivated the public's attention, resulting in increasing interest and participation. The appeal of potentially life-changing sums of money has likely contributed to the growth of Powerball users.

ALSO READ: 'I don’t give a f**k': xQc goes on epic rant against creators who despise his content