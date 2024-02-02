In response to the compliance validation report and system audit report from an external auditor, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on January 31. After February 29, PPBL is not permitted to accept deposits or top-ups in any client account, wallet, or FASTag per Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Paytm’s Shares Plunges Down By 20%

On the last day, Paytm's stock closed at ₹761, having opened at ₹608.8. In reaction to the RBI's directions regarding Paytm Payment Bank, shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) plummeted 20 percent on Friday morning, capping a similar decline from the previous day.

The price that was attained at both the peak and lowest points during the day was ₹608.8. Paytm is presently valued at ₹38,663.69 crore on the market. ₹502.65, is the 52-week low for the stock, while ₹998.3, is the 52-week high. On the most recent day, 198,191 shares were traded on the BSE for the stock.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, which lowered its price target for the company to ₹575, the punitive actions taken by the RBI will have a major effect on Paytm's commercial performance.

Here's what analysts have to say

According to Arihant Capital, during Paytm's analyst call, the company's management stated that operational adjustments would be necessary and that the RBI's measures were merely a major roadblock. Paytm made it clear that they expect the migration process to be finished ahead of schedule. Paytm anticipated a long-term improvement in the company's profitability, despite the short-term loss. Arihant stated that Paytm is taking several steps to improve profitability and mitigate the effects over the medium term.

What services have been restricted by the RBI?

Paytm Payments Bank is not permitted to offer additional financial services like fund transfers, no matter the sort or name of the services, such as AEPS, IMPS, BBPOU, and UPI, Paytm Payments Bank customers can simply take out and use their available funds, as guaranteed by the central bank.

The RBI confirms that there are no restrictions on utilizing balances in current accounts, savings accounts, prepaid cards, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. until February 29, 2024. Nevertheless, no more top-ups, credits, or deposits will be taken after that day.

