Why is All Souls Day celebrated? A closer look at origins and significance of this pious date

In the Christian liturgical calendar, All Souls' Day, sometimes called the Feast of All Souls, is a solemn and important celebration. It is observed on November 2 of each year in a number of countries in accordance with the Christian calendar. This day is dedicated to prayer for all the faithful who have passed away, including baptized Christians who are believed to be in purgatory since they died as a result of lesser sins.

It is believed that on this day the souls in purgatory are thought to be on their path to paradise but in need of cleansing, this day is devoted to remembering and praying for the souls of the deceased.

All Souls Day: Significance and origin

Following All Saints' Day on November 1 and Halloween on October 31, All Souls' Day is observed on Thursday, November 2. The practice of praying for the dead has its origins in ancient texts, especially 2 Maccabees 12:42–46. However, the creation of a specific day for intercession for the departed souls is attributed to the revered Roman Catholic saint St. Odilo of Cluny.

It is believed that this tradition originated in the Cluny abbey of St. Odilo somewhere between 998 and 1030. The incident started modestly and swiftly spread to neighboring dioceses and monasteries across France. In the Western Catholic faith, it has evolved into a global holiday since being adopted in Rome in the fifteenth century.

The Catholic Church says that on All Souls Day, the deeds of the faithful here on Earth might help the souls in purgatory become purer. The practice of praying for the deceased is the foundation of the teaching. The inscriptions of the catacombs for the dead, with their recurrent petitions for the peace of the departed souls, and the early liturgies, which include commemorations of the dead, provide substantial proof of the custom of prayer in the West.

In Western Christianity, torching lights, attending mass, and offering sacrifices and prayers on this day have long been traditions that date back millennia. Prayers are offered and cemetery visits are made on this day. Prayers for the faithful departure of souls are said to be especially important on this day in Roman Catholic tradition. The holiday comes after All Saints' Day when a feast honoring the saints is held.

