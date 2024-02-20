Why Is Apple Pausing iPhone Folding Phone Plans Once Again? Delay Updates Explained

Renowned for its innovation, Apple has yet to join the foldable market. While rumors of a foldable iPhone have been circulating, recent reports suggest that Apple might be revising its timeline for the launch of this product.

The delay in Apple's foldable device launch is attributed to issues with the screen. Apple is known for its high-quality standards, and it seems that tuning the screen of the foldable device to meet these standards has been challenging.

Apple's approach to foldable

Interestingly, Apple has reportedly bought foldables from other brands and used their designs and engineering as a reference point to build its own foldable. This approach might seem unusual for a brand like Apple, but it highlights the complexity of developing a foldable device.

While the exact form factor of Apple's foldable device remains a mystery, there is speculation that it could be a full-fledged fold or a flip iPhone. Alternatively, Apple might introduce a foldable iPad as its first product in this category.

The mixed reality space

Apple's focus on the mixed reality space is evident with the launch of the Vision Pro headset. Priced at $3,499, this headset has garnered attention, with some users returning it due to its cost.

Advertisement

While Apple's foldable device launch might be delayed, the anticipation surrounding it remains high. As the company navigates the challenges of the foldable market, consumers eagerly await the unveiling of its innovative product.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Operation Valentine actor Manushi Chhillar on being typecast: I'm not trying to replicate what someone else is doing