Why is 'authentic' Merriam-Webster's word of the year? Exploring key reasons behind their decision

2023's Merriam-Webster Word of the Year 'Authentic' reflects a societal quest for truth amidst technological advancements and blurred realities.

2023's Merriam-Webster Word of the Year

Key Highlight

  • 2023's word, Authentic, signifies society's longing for genuine experiences
  • Authenticity emerges as a pivotal theme across various realms

In a world where technology rapidly advances and societal perceptions blur between reality and fabrication, the quest for authenticity emerges as a defining theme of the times. Merriam-Webster's choice of Authentic as the word of the year for 2023 reflects the prevalent hunger for truth and genuine experiences across various domains.

A yearning for authenticity amidst artificiality

The significance of the word Authentic surged in 2023, echoing the collective societal yearning for genuine expressions, experiences, and connections. Peter Sokolowski, editor at large for Merriam-Webster, highlighted a profound trend—an evident Crisis of Authenticity prevailing in the contemporary landscape. 

According to the New York Post, this crisis, paradoxically, highlights a growing recognition of the inherent value of authenticity. As the lines between reality and manipulation blur, the concept of authenticity gains newfound reverence.

In an era marked by technological marvels like artificial intelligence (AI), the year witnessed a multifaceted exploration of authenticity. Notably, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, grappled with a leadership crisis, underscoring the complexities of trust and authenticity even in technological advancements. 

Public figures like Taylor Swift and Prince Harry pursued authenticity, emphasizing the importance of genuine expression in their actions and words.

Authenticity as a performance and necessity

The call for authenticity resounded across diverse arenas, including social media. Elon Musk, a prominent figure known for his influence on platforms like X advocated for authenticity among leaders. 

He urged individuals in positions of power to embrace authenticity by managing their own social media accounts. Sokolowski emphasizes how the contemporary landscape challenges our trust in what we see, hear, and experience. 

The word Authentic itself encompasses various meanings, from being genuine and real to conforming to originality and truth.

Merriam-Webster's annual selection of a word of the year marks a significant milestone. Authentic follows the preceding year's choice of Gaslighting, emphasizing the evolving societal dynamics and concerns reflected through language and word usage.

A year of linguistic significance

While Authentic took center stage, Merriam-Webster's lexicon experts noted several notable runners-up that captured unusual attention throughout the year. Among these were words like X, notably spiking following Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter, EGOT gaining traction during Viola Davis' remarkable quadruple-award achievement, and Elemental, coinciding with the release of a new Pixar film.

A list of the company's prominent words in 2023:

Rizz, Kibbutz, Implode, Deadname, Doppelganger, Coronation, Deepfake, Dystopian, Covenant, Indict.

FAQ

What prompted the selection of Authentic as the 2023 Word of the Year?
A crisis of authenticity amid technological advancements and blurred realities drove heightened societal interest in the pursuit of genuine experiences, leading to Authentic being chosen as the word of the year.
How did notable figures like Elon Musk, Taylor Swift, and Prince Harry contribute to the discourse on authenticity?
They advocated for authenticity in actions and words, highlighting its significance in navigating trust issues and promoting genuine expression in various spheres of influence.
