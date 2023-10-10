Why is California banning Skittles? Real reason behind candy ban explored

California is set to enact a significant change in its food safety regulations with the signing of bill AB 418, known as The California Food Safety Act, by Governor Gavin Newsom. This legislation will result in the ban of popular candies like Skittles and other confectioneries in the state, starting on January 1, 2027. The move is aimed at food products containing certain substances that have raised concerns about their safety.

The ban on candy like Skittles and confectioneries

Starting in 2027, the ban will target food products containing brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben, or red dye 3, as reported by Hypebeast. Red dye 3, commonly found in Skittles and other sweets like PEZ, Hot Tamales, and Dubble Bubble gum, has been a subject of scrutiny. On the other hand, brominated vegetable oil is frequently used in citrus soft drinks.

The California Food Safety Act explicitly states that no person or entity shall manufacture, sell, deliver, distribute, hold, or offer for sale food products for human consumption that contain these substances. Violation of these provisions can result in civil penalties, ranging from $5,000 for the first offense to $10,000 for subsequent violations, as enforced by legal authorities.

ALSO READ: Grab the best chocolate in India from THESE 7 popular chocolate brands

Governor Newsom's defense

In response to concerns and misconceptions about the bill's implications, Governor Newsom's office released a statement, as reported by Comicbook. The statement emphasized that the ban aims to ensure food safety by restricting harmful additives and colorants. It also noted that other regions, such as the European Union, already implement similar restrictions, indicating that the food industry can adapt to varying regulations while maintaining product lines. Governor Newsom's office underlined the importance of public health in the decision.

The statement said, “There have been many misconceptions about this bill and its impacts. For example, attached to this message is a bag of the popular candy Skittles, which became the face of this proposal.” It continued, “This particular bag of candy comes from the European Union – a place that already bans a number of chemical additives and colorants. This is demonstrable proof that the food industry is capable of maintaining product lines while complying with different public health laws, country-to-country.”

ALSO READ: International Chocolate Day 2022: Discover which chocolate sync with 12 zodiac personalities from Aries to Leo

Industry opposition

The National Confectioners Association expressed strong opposition to the bill, contending that the decision is based on "soundbites rather than science." They argue that the bill could undermine consumer confidence, create confusion, and increase food costs. Additionally, they assert that state-level regulations create a patchwork of inconsistent requirements that should ideally be handled by the FDA, relying on the agency's scientific expertise to evaluate the safety of food ingredients and additives, as reported by Hypebeast.

Advertisement

California's decision to ban candies like Skittles and other confectioneries containing certain substances reflects a commitment to food safety. The debate surrounding the bill highlights the challenges and complexities of regulating the food industry, with proponents emphasizing public health, while opponents argue for federal oversight and scientific rigor in evaluating food ingredients. As the ban's implementation date approaches, it will be interesting to see how the industry adapts to these changes and how consumers respond to a potentially different candy landscape.

ALSO READ: International Chocolate Day 2022: Discover which chocolate sync with 12 zodiac personalities from Aries to Leo