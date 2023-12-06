Why is Daddy Yankee retiring from music? Exploring life and music career of the 'King of Reggaeton'

Daddy Yankee announced on stage during the final leg of his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), that he is retiring from performing and committing his life to his religious beliefs. Later on, the 46-year-old rapper and singer talked about his retirement and gave a glimpse of his new life as a follower of Jesus Christ in a post that was uploaded to his Instagram.

He wrote, "Tonight I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world, that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him. For many years I’ve tried filling a hole in my life that no one could fill. I tried finding a purpose, on many occasions, it seemed as if I was happy but something was missing for me to feel complete.”

Why is Daddy Yankee retiring?

Yankee, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, declared that he will promote Christianity using his resources as a public figure, including his social media presence and his music's popularity. As he wrapped up, he urged his audience to walk in his spiritual footsteps.

Life and music career of the 'King of Reggaeton'

Gasolina, an international hit song released by Daddy Yankee in 2004, is credited with popularizing reggaeton and bringing it to a global audience. He is now among the best-selling Latin musicians with approximately 30 million records sold since then. Barrio Fino, Daddy Yankee's album, became the best-selling Latin music album of the 2000s–2009 decade, making history.

Despacito fever

The hit song Despacito was released in 2017 by Daddy Yankee and Latin pop musician Luis Fonsi. After "Macarena" in 1996, it became the first song in Spanish to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single became popular all over the world.

On April 20, 2017, the Despacito video on YouTube attained its billionth view, making it the most viewed video on the platform. Daddy Yankee became the first Latin artist to be the most-listened-to artist globally on Spotify in June 2017 as a result of his success.

Awards and Accolades

Daddy Yankee received numerous awards throughout his career, including two Billboard Music Awards, 14 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two Latin American Music Awards, eight Lo Nuestro Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, six ASCAP Awards, and five Latin Grammy Awards.

A Puerto Rican Walk of Fame star, special awards from People en Español magazine, and the Presencia Latina at Harvard University were also bestowed upon him. He was listed in Time 100 in 2006 and selected by CNN as the "Most Influential Hispanic Artist" of 2009.

Personal life

Daddy Yankee has rarely discussed his personal life in interviews and has mostly kept it private. He has stated that he doesn't do it because these kinds of details are the only parts of his life that are private, treating them as if they were a "little treasure". He discussed his marriage to Mireddys González and their kids in a 2006 interview.

He claimed that the reason his marriage is strong is because he and his spouse are "friends above anything" and that he has made an effort to resist other temptations because "weakness is the reason for the downfall of several artists." He got married at the age of seventeen, having already met his wife when they were young.

