Why is Delhi police raiding NewsClick journalists' homes? China connection REVEALED

The Delhi Police have begun questioning individuals in a case under the harsh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in early morning raids on the houses of many journalists and commentators connected to the news source NewsClick. The questions are "related to terror links." At the firm's offices, the Enforcement Directorate has previously conducted raids to look into its funding sources. Using information from the central agency as a base, the Special Cell conducts raids.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating the organization due to claims that it received funding from China.

ALSO READ: What happened in Pakistan? Tragic suicide blast claims 52 lives, leaves over 50 injured

Delhi Police raids houses of Newclick journalists

According to sources, the money was obtained unlawfully and no paperwork was given to the authorities. The Special Cell teams of the Delhi Police visited the homes of many journalists connected to the organization on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the journalists' laptops and cell phones were among the equipment seized. A number of journalists have been held for interrogation.

Additionally, the authorities are conducting raids at homes and establishments connected to the news portal's founders and editors. The homes of Newsclick journalists, contributors, and staff members—past and present—seem to have been targeted in the raids. Anuradha Raman, a former Hindu journalist and Newsclick contributor, Satyam Tiwari, Aditi Nigam, and Sumedha Pal are reportedly among those. Additionally, the residences of Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a veteran journalist, and activist Teesta Setalvad were searched.

When questioned about the raids, Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, reportedly stated: “The probe agencies are independent and they are doing their jobs by following rules…I don’t need to justify the raids. If someone has done something wrong, the probe agencies do their job. It’s nowhere written that probe agencies can’t take action if money has come to you from the wrong sources or something objectionable has been done.”

ALSO READ: MrBeast signs major sponsorship deal with THIS American sports franchise: What we know so far