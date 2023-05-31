Why is Disney shutting down its Splash Mountain after over 3 decades? Here are DETAILS

In 2020, Disney officials announced that the Splash Mountain ride would be renovated and themed after the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog. Walt Disney also closed its version of the ride in January. This movie introduced Tiana, Disney’s first Black princess. Disney’s this move comes after rising criticism of the original Splash Mountain ride which was considered as racist. Disney’s Splash Mountain was opened in 1989 and was inspired by the 1946 movie Song of the South. Here is everything to know about Disney’s renovation project after closing of Splash Mountain ride.

Disney’s renovation project

The Splash Mountain renovation project is expected to go on for at least a year. The renovated ride, which will be named as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is scheduled to start again in 2024. Actress Anika Noni Rose, who originally voiced Tiana in the 2009 movie, will be voicing the revamped ride, while actress Jenifer Lewis will be voicing Mama Odie. Michael Leon Wooley as Louis and Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen will be reprising their roles for the ride.

Disney’s move to renovate the theme park after the 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog comes after the increasing criticism of the original attraction which rose during the nationwide protest against police brutality and to support racial equality. Song of the South, on which Splash Mountain was based, has been criticized for romanticizing the Antebellum South and depiction of African Americans.

Disney’s spokesman said in 2020, “The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

